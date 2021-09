RAPS Regulatory Convergence

Guidance still lacking for AI, but existing standards, other guidances a good roadmap

There are few guidelines of any sort that are specific to artificial intelligence (AI) for medical devices, but that doesn’t mean there are no signposts for developers. There are existing product marketing authorizations that offer some insights, but the FDA’s Bakul Patel said a risk stratification guidance by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDF) is an example of a non-AI blueprint for how the FDA will ultimately approach regulation of AI.