Device regulation changes in Australia result in conformity assessment changes

PERTH, Australia – Changes to Australia’s medical device requirements have resulted in certain devices no longer requiring TGA conformity assessment certification, including class IV in vitro diagnostics (IVDs). As of July 23, 2021, devices that contain drugs or materials of animal, microbial, recombinant or human origin no longer require mandatory TGA conformity assessment certification. Instead, sponsors of these devices will be able to provide conformity assessment documents issued by notified bodies designated by a European Union member state to support their applications on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG).