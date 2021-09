Sommetrics sleeps easier with $11M series C, launches pivotal Aersleep study

With fresh funds and a pivotal trial underway, Sommetrics Inc. may be about to shed its sleeper status. Executives at the Vista, Calif.-based company hope to provide a quiet, effective solution to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) that’s less obtrusive and better tolerated than the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines that currently dominate the market.