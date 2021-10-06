BioWorld - Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Acon Labs promises 200M Flowflex COVID tests by early 2022

Oct. 5, 2021
By Mark McCarty
Advocates have continued to press for more widespread use of rapid antigen tests in the home as a primary instrument for returning to economic normalcy, and the FDA has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Acon Laboratories Inc., of San Diego, for the company’s Flowflex rapid antigen test for at-home use. According to the FDA, Acon said the COVID-19 test will be produced at a rate of 200 million a month by February 2022, a clip that should go a long way toward restoring vigor to a lagging U.S. economy.
