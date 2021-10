Neumora raises $500M to target neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative disorders

Neumora Therapeutics Inc., a neuroscience startup aiming to launch precision medicines for brain diseases, said Oct. 7 it has raised more than $500 million, including a $100 million equity investment from Amgen Inc. and a series A financing led by Arch Venture Partners. The company launches with a portfolio of eight clinical, preclinical and discovery-stage programs from internal discovery efforts, the acquisitions of multiple private companies and a new license agreement with Amgen.