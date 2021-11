Activ Surgical eyes commercial launch in 2022 for digital surgery platform

Hot off the heels of a $45 million series B financing raise, Activ Surgical Inc. has completed the first clinical trial evaluating its Activinsights augment reality (AR)-based software suite and Activsight imaging module. The safety and feasibility study, carried out with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston) is the first of several trials the Boston-based company is planning in 2021.