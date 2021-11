Favipiravir falls short in Appili's phase III COVID-19 trial

A phase III trial testing the oral antiviral favipiravir for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 failed to hit statistical significance on the primary endpoint of time to sustained clinical recovery, sponsor Appili Therapeutics Inc. said. Company shares (TSX:APLI) plummeted Nov. 11, falling 53.6% to CA26 cents (US21 cents). Originally approved for the treatment of pandemic flu, favipiravir has since gained marketing authorizations for the treatment of COVID-19 in several markets.