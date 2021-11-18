Vuno bags its third South Korean breakthrough designation for ECG analysis software

Vuno Inc. has received its third breakthrough device designation from South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), for its artificial intelligence (AI)-based electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software Vuno Med DeepECG. Vuno is the first company to have three such designations to its name. “We developed Vuno Med DeepECG via long-term ECG data analysis research. With this breakthrough designation, we target expanding our market share in the medical AI industry via our bio-signal businesses. Among these is ECG data, which can help diagnose various heart diseases and has high potential,” Yeha Lee, chairman at Vuno, told BioWorld.