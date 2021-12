Medimaps seals $20M investment for AI bone imaging portfolio

Medimaps Group SA has landed $20 million to expand its portfolio of bone health imaging software. The round was led by Swisscanto Invest, the asset management arm of the Zürcher Kantonalbank group, with participation from the Swiss Entrepreneurs Fund, Swisscom Ventures, and Verve Ventures. The company’s flagship product TBS (trabecular bone score) Insight is an artificial intelligence-powered medical software which provides information on bone quality from routine DXA and X-ray images.