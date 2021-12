Awaiting NASH data, Northsea pads coffers with $80M series C

LONDON – Metabolic diseases specialist Northsea Therapeutics BV closed a $80 million series C to fund phase II development in two further indications, as it awaits the final results from the phase IIb trial of its lead product, icosabutate, in the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which are due at the start of 2023.