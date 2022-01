Oxford University spin-off secures $75M series B for nanoimaging technology

Investors have backed Oxford University spin-off ONI Ltd. with $75 million to push commercialization of its nanoimaging technology. The startup’s flagship product Nanoimager is a desktop, super resolution microscope capable of visualizing, tracking, and imaging individual molecules in living cells with 20 nm resolution. The technology is already in use with biomedical companies to aid development of more efficient, targeted therapies.