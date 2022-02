Therapy for ultra-rare XLHED edges closer as pivotal trial begins

The ultra-rare skin disease X-linked hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia (XLHED) can be a heavy burden for children, affecting structures in the skin including sweat glands, respiratory glands, and hair as well as teeth. Though lacking a specific treatment to date, a pivotal clinical trial planned by the Geneva-based nonprofit Esperare Foundation and Pierre Fabre SA could now help bring one about.