No mention of social media as communication in FDA voluntary recalls guidance

The U.S. FDA does not have legal authority to impose recalls on most regulated products, making the March 3 final guidance for voluntary recalls a key policy declaration for industry. The guidance recommends that recalling firms make extensive use of electronic communication to announce a recall, but the referenced FDA guidance for electronic communications was finalized in 2006 and makes no reference to social media as an electronic conduit for recall information.