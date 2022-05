Xbiome acquires drug from Assembly Biosciences to treat ulcerative colitis

Xbiome Inc. acquired M-201, a clinical-stage program from Assembly Biosciences Inc., to treat patients with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis as it looks to develop products to address the growing incidence of bowel disease throughout Asia. The company expects to start a phase Ib trial of the oral live biotherapeutic product in the U.S. in 2022 and also plans to run clinical trials in China.