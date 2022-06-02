Four scientists have shared the 2022 Kavli Prize in neuroscience, "for pioneering the discovery of genes underlying a range of serious brain disorders," together and separately.

The Prize was awarded on June 1 to Jean-Louis Mandel of the University of Strasbourg for insights into fragile X syndrome; Huda Zoghbi of Baylor College of Medicine and Harry Orr of the University of Minnesota for spinocerebellar ataxia type 1; Zogbhi for Rett syndrome; and Christopher Walsh of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute for some epilepsies and developmental brain disorders.

The Kavli Prize has been awarded biannually since 2008 by the Kavli Foundation, the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters, and the Norwegian government. It recognizes in the fields of astrophysics, nanoscience and neuroscience – or as the Kavli Foundation describes it, "the big, the small and the complex."

Genome sequencing has become an ultrahigh-throughput endeavor. But when the Laureates made their discoveries, "the quest for the genes at the roots of disease was a painstaking and sometimes baffling process" that took years.

Zoghbi has the distinction of being honored for two genetic discoveries. Together with Harry Orr and his team, her laboratory discovered the role of ATXN1 in spinocerebellar ataxia. And Zoghbi and her colleagues were also the ones who identified missense mutations in MeCP2 as the cause of Rett syndrome.

MeCP2 binds to methylated genes and affects their transcription. It was one of the first proteins with an epigenetic function to be identified whose mutations caused disease.

The Rett Syndrome Research Trust has described Rett as "the symptoms of autism, cerebral palsy, Parkinson's, epilepsy and anxiety disorder . . . all in one little girl."

Boys are even worse off. MeCP2 lies on the X chromosome, and girls survive only because they have one functional copy of MeCP2 expressed in half of their cells. Boys with Rett syndrome do not live past infancy.

Making progress in gene therapy

As with many monogenic disorders, high hopes for a gene therapy solution for Rett have been tempered by slow progress. In the case of Rett syndrome, in addition to the challenges of the field as a whole, one challenge is the need for relatively precise dosing. While a lack of MeCP2 leads to Rett syndrome, too much of it leads to MeCP2 overexpression syndrome, which can also be fatal.

This need for precise dosing lays bare a general issue, which is that "Gene therapy has real issues in terms of biodistribution," Stuart Cobb told the audience at the American Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) 2022 annual meeting last month. "Certain cell types get much more vector than others, certain tissues -- certain brain areas are weakly impacted, others much more strongly."

A number of approaches are addressing the issue by regulating the transgene in various ways. But Cobb, who is the chief scientific officer of Neurogene Inc., argued that "the issue with all of these is that they modulate the expression of the transgene, but you've still got this issue that you've got uneven delivery of the therapeutic – hotspots and gradients of expression."

Neurogene has developed what the company calls "Expression Attenuation via Construct Tuning (EXACT)." At the ASGCT meeting, Cobb described the method as "a single-gene circuit" where the transgene and an inhibitory mechanism are co-expressed.

"Regulation is in proportion to the level of transgene you are delivering," he explained. "Cells that get very little delivery of the transgene are weakly attenuated," while those expressing lots of transgene also express more inhibitor, smoothing out between-cell differences in protein expression level.

At the meeting, Cobb presented preclinical safety and efficacy data for NGN-401, which is Neurogene's most advanced program using the EXACT platform. Mice treated with a regulated construct at high doses "showed a profound improvement in lifespan (median survival > 35 weeks) and significant amelioration of [Rett]-like phenotypes, Cobb and his colleagues wrote in their paper. In contrast, mice treated with an MeCP2 transgene that lacked the regulatory part of the gene circuit "showed severe signs of MeCP2 overexpression and most were euthanised at about 3 weeks."

The company is working on a second program with EXACT whose target is undisclosed, and has further programs using traditional gene therapy in Batten disease and Krabbe disease. A phase I trial for Batten disease is currently recruiting.

Speaking in the same oral session as Cobb, Kathrin Meyer, an assistant professor of pediatrics at The Ohio State University, described another approach to Rett syndrome gene therapy: reactivating the silenced X chromosome.

Because the X chromosome is randomly deactivated in females, "only about 50% of the cells are sick, the other 50% are healthy," she explained. "X reactivation takes advantage of this backup gene."

Reactivation of the silenced MeCP2 gets around the dosing problems because "in healthy cells, you will turn on the mutated gene, which is nonfunctional," she pointed out. At the meeting, her team showed that their strategy ameliorated Rett-like symptoms in a mouse model of Rett, but did not lead to MeCP2 overexpression syndrome in either wild-type mice or female nonhuman primates.