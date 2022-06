Penumbra presents new data for blood clot removal system

Penumbra Inc. presented new data at the LINC Symposium in Leipzig, Germany, evaluating its Indigo aspiration system for submassive pulmonary embolism (PE). The subgroup analysis evaluated performance outcomes of patients with main pulmonary artery (PA) emboli vs. discrete unilateral or bilateral PA emboli without main PA involvement. Data from the study suggests the system can be used effectively for both proximal and distal aspiration thrombectomy in the pulmonary arteries.