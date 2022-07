Pfizer and Biontech land US order for up to 300M COVID vaccine doses

Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE have signed a deal with the U.S. government to supply up to 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in a deal worth more than $3.2 billion. Depending on the U.S. FDA, the vaccine doses fulfilling the order may include the companies’ omicron-adapted candidate, which they reported June 25 demonstrated a high immune response against the omicron BA.1 subvariant of SARS-CoV-2, when given as a fourth booster.