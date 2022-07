IFPMA looks beyond IP to prepare for future pandemics

After political leaders across the globe made patents and other intellectual property (IP) safeguards the scapegoat for disparities in access to COVID-19 vaccines, the biopharma industry is sharing its vision for how to deal with the foundational issues of equitable access in pandemics to come – and it has nothing to do with IP waivers like the one World Trade Organization members adopted last month.