BioWorld - Friday, September 2, 2022
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Boehringer grabs first FDA approval in rare form of psoriasis

Sep. 2, 2022
By Jennifer Boggs and Richard Staines
No Comments
The U.S. FDA has become the first global regulator to approve Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH’s spesolimab, the first treatment specifically approved for generalized pustular psoriasis flares in adults, a rare and potentially fatal disease. Branded as Spevigo, it works by inhibiting interleukin-36 and is delivered via intravenous injection. Ingelheim, Germany-based Boehringer Ingelheim is not giving away details about pricing but Carinne Brouillon, a member of the company’s board responsible for human pharma, said Spevigo is “priced similarly to the other biologic therapies used to treat rare dermatologic diseases.”
BioWorld Regulatory Dermatologic FDA