US House passes bill to tamp down on prior authorization abuses

Medical device manufacturers have railed against payers’ prior authorization practices for years, but the U.S. Congress seems poised to finally address the issue, at least in the context of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans. The House of Representatives has passed the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2021, a development that drew the applause of both the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA) and the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), a clear display of the broad support enjoyed by the legislation.