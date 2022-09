Eloxx CF trial misses efficacy endpoint, shifting focus to Alport trial

After a midstage trial showed no benefit from adding ELX-02 (exaluren) to Kalydeco (ivacaftor, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.) for certain cystic fibrosis (CF) patients, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it will discuss next steps for the program, its lead candidate, with the trial's sponsor, the CF Foundation. A proof-of-concept trial for EXL-02 in the rare kidney disease Alport syndrome will start later this year, the company said.