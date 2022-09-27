FDA’s pre-cert pilot for SaMD falters over lack of statutory authority

The U.S. FDA’s final report for the software pre-certification (pre-cert) pilot program for software as a medical device (SaMD) highlighted a number of both positive and negative developments, but the agency reiterated its call for new statutory authorities for review of SaMD. However, the agency also acknowledged that the pilot was itself compromised by the absence of that statutory authority because the absence of such authority means that the results of these mock product reviews cannot be legally walled off from non-pilot applications.