EBG’s Thompson rips FDA guidance for CDS software as counter to intent of Cures Act

Sep. 28, 2022
By Mark McCarty
The saga of U.S. FDA regulation of clinical decision support (CDS) software has spanned six years since the passage of the 21st Century Cures Act, yielding two FDA draft guidances and a final guidance that emerged only Sept. 27, 2022. Regulatory attorney Brad Thompson blasted the final guidance for its addition of “time-critical decision making” to the definition of a regulated medical device, one of several features he argued are extra-statutory and which effectively handcuff both developers of CDS and the physicians who use their products to aid in selecting drug and device treatments.
