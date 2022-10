Amylyx prices newly approved ALS drug, Relyvrio

The wholesale acquisition cost for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s new U.S. FDA-approved amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment, Relyvrio, has been set at about $158,000 for the first year’s treatment. It jumps to about $163,000 in the second year, the company said, a change that would move it closer to the cost of competitor Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.'s Radicava (edaravone), which costs about $165,000 annually. A 28-day prescription will cost $12,504.