Cerecin closes first tranche of new financing to advance CER-0001

Cerecin Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of a series IIB financing with investors from South Korea, with SK Securities Co. Ltd. and KNT Investment LLC leading the round. Proceeds from the financing, of undisclosed value, will help the company advance clinical studies of its CER-0001 (tricaprilin) in migraine and infantile spasm.