Try again? $2.4B Sumitomo bid deemed low-ball as Myovant holds out for more

In what may just be the takeover effort’s first volley, Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., a subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., made a hefty offer for Myovant Sciences Ltd. – which said no. Shares of Myovant (NASDAQ:MYOV) closed at $24.44, up $6.48, or 36.1% on word of the unsolicited buyout proposal.