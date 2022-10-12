BioWorld - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Abbott, other stakeholders seek expanded coverage for continuous glucose monitors

Oct. 12, 2022
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
Two Medicare administrative contractors are examining a request for expanded Medicare coverage of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) that would drop the requirement that patients routinely administer insulin at least three times a day. The requestors, Alameda, Calif.-based Abbott Diabetes Care Inc., and a group of stakeholders including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), assert that such a change is not only endorsed by two medical societies, but is also supported by clinical evidence, and the net effect for industry may be to significantly accelerate sales of these devices.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S.