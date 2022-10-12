Abbott, other stakeholders seek expanded coverage for continuous glucose monitors

Two Medicare administrative contractors are examining a request for expanded Medicare coverage of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) that would drop the requirement that patients routinely administer insulin at least three times a day. The requestors, Alameda, Calif.-based Abbott Diabetes Care Inc., and a group of stakeholders including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), assert that such a change is not only endorsed by two medical societies, but is also supported by clinical evidence, and the net effect for industry may be to significantly accelerate sales of these devices.