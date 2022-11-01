Bergenbio ASA, of Bergen, Norway, established a shareholder loan facility with Meteva AS for up to NOK 100 million (US$9.8 million). The company can draw on the loan facility until it raises additional equity or March 31, 2024, whichever happens first. Bergenbio plans to use the capital to advance bemcentinib as a treatment for first-line non-small-cell lung cancer and hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Immvira Group Co., of Shenzhen, China, signed financing transaction documents for a series C+ financing led by China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd. Lifebay and Unifortune Group are also participating in the financing. Immvira plans to continue soliciting investors for the round for up to two months. The company plans to use the capital to support clinical trials for its three pipeline candidates in clinical development, for an IND of its oncolytic virus and exosome product, for discovery and proof of concept for new candidates and for enhancements to its Ovpens platform.