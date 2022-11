GSK pulls blockbuster hopeful Blenrep from US market

As GSK plc pulls Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) from the U.S. market, the biotech giant will watch a lot of revenue go with it. Only two weeks ago a phase III confirmatory study data for the already-approved multiple myeloma drug fell short of meeting requirements for the U.S. FDA’s accelerated approval regulations, so the agency asked GSK to take the drug off the market.