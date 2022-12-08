When a drug prevents bacteria from synthesizing their own folate, an essential compound for their survival, they take it directly from the host. This antibiotic resistance mechanism had not been detected until now because bacteria behave differently in the laboratory than they do in vivo during an infection.

“We found a mechanism of resistance where the bacteria are only resistant to the antibiotic when they are causing an infection,” Timothy Barnett, Head of the Strep A Pathogenesis and Diagnostics team at the Wesfarmers Centre of Vaccines and Infectious Diseases, based at Telethon Kids Institute, told reporters during a media briefing.

“We discovered this while investigating antibiotic susceptibility and resistance of a bacteria called group A streptococcus. This is a major global pathogen that causes over 700 million infections globally every year. This mechanism of resistance is undetectable using the traditional laboratory testing methods that are used by pathology laboratories all over the world,” he said.

In the study, published in the Nov. 30, 2022, issue of Nature Communications, Barnett and his colleagues described how group A streptococci, a potentially deadly bacterium that infects the skin or throat, follow this alternative pathway to folate biosynthesis as a mechanism of antimicrobial resistance.

When the scientists exposed this pathogen to sulfamethoxazole, an antibiotic based on the activity of folate in the microorganism metabolism, they discovered a new gene for the S component of the energy-coupling factor (ECF) transporter (thfT) that allowed the bacteria to take up folate from the extracellular environment.

When the bacterium cannot biosynthesize it, it imports it. And this ability was acquired thanks to this gene, which increased the substrate specificity of the endogenous ECF transporter, evading the effect of sulfamethoxazole, since it acted on a pathway that bacteria no longer used.

“This mechanism of resistance involves an antibiotic that targets folate synthesis by bacteria. Bacteria and all life forms need folates to grow and in the case of bacteria, they need the folates to grow and cause disease. Some antibiotics work by blocking this folate production, to stop bacteria growing and to treat the infection. Whereas bacteria make their folates, mammals, including us, we get all of our folates from the diet. So, the antibiotic does not work on us, but it does work on the bacteria,” Barnett explained.

“We found a mechanism of resistance where, for the first time ever, the bacteria demonstrated their ability to take up folates directly from the human host under circumstances, such as during an infection, when they are blocked from producing their own folates. This makes the antibiotic ineffective. And the infection would likely worsen when the patient should be getting better,” he said.

Antibiotic resistance is one of the greatest threats to global public health according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The global annual number of deaths from this cause reaches 1.3 million people. Statistics predict that by 2050 the world could reach up to 10 million deaths per year if current trends continue.

Group A streptococci are bacteria that mildly infect the throat, skin or wounds. However, they can also cause life-threatening infections by invading the blood, muscles, fat tissue or lungs. This is how streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) and necrotizing fasciitis (infections with so-called "flesh-eating bacteria") occur. Group A streptococci also participate in sequelae such as rheumatic fever or glomerulonephritis.

The severe forms of these infections have fatality rates of 20% in patients with necrotizing fasciitis, and 60% in those with STSS. Most of the strains are sensitive to penicillin, but there are resistant strains.

Host-dependent antibiotic resistance

Barnett and his colleagues' finding could reduce these and other deaths linked to antibiotic resistance if pathogens use these routes to evade its effects. “We have been looking at one specific antibiotic and one specific pathogen, but we suspect that this mechanism of host-dependent antibiotic resistance is going to be much more widespread,” Barnett remarked.

Their discovery demonstrates not only a new mechanism of antibiotic resistance, but also a gap in the way resistant bacteria are detected and a critical step to review in global surveillance protocols for these strains.

“We currently monitor any microbial resistance is either growing the bacteria in the laboratory in the presence of the antibiotic or detecting the genes that cause antibiotic resistance, using DNA sequencing and PCR tests,” Barnett explained. “But, because the genes for this mechanism of resistance have not been described before, we cannot detect them directly. And because the antibiotic resistance does not work in a laboratory, we cannot detect it phenotypically, or we cannot detect it by growing the bacteria in the presence of the antibiotic in the lab.”

“Our work now has defined this gene that causes this mechanism of antibiotic resistance. This can now be monitored through DNA sequencing and PCR that are used now widely to detect other mechanisms of antibiotic resistance,” he added.Without the beneficial effect of antibiotics, "we face a world where there will be no way to stop deadly infections, cancer patients won’t be able to have chemotherapy, and people won’t have access to have life-saving surgeries" (Rodrigo, M.K.D. et al. Nat Commun 2022, 13(1): 6557).