Cancer

SP-3164 shows antitumoral efficacy in preclinical model of lymphoma

Researchers from Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. have presented preclinical data on SP-3164, a novel cereblon (CRBN)-binding protein degrader intended for the treatment of lymphoma. SP-3164 bound to cereblon and consequently induced the degradation of hematological transcription factors Ikaros and Aiolos. The aim of their studies was to investigate the drug’s antitumor efficacy in preclinical models of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).