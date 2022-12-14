BioWorld - Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

SP-3164 shows antitumoral efficacy in preclinical model of lymphoma

Dec. 14, 2022
No Comments
Researchers from Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. have presented preclinical data on SP-3164, a novel cereblon (CRBN)-binding protein degrader intended for the treatment of lymphoma. SP-3164 bound to cereblon and consequently induced the degradation of hematological transcription factors Ikaros and Aiolos. The aim of their studies was to investigate the drug’s antitumor efficacy in preclinical models of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
BioWorld Science Conferences Cancer