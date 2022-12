Neuome Peptides develops platform to detect cardiovascular diseases

A new acute coronary syndrome detection system developed by Neuome Peptides Pte. Ltd.’s aims to make tests for the frequently lethal condition faster, more precise and less invasive. Neuome’s Truheart is a point-of-care assay for cardiovascular disease that is used in the company’s established Instadetect assay development platform. The assay measures the biomarkers troponins I and T and myoglobin.