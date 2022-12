Infection

Permutated hepatitis C glycoprotein mosaic nanoparticle vaccine induces broad neutralizing antibody response

The hepatitis C virus (HCV) is so common that it infects approximately 0.7% of the world population to ultimately cause ~300,000 deaths each year. Small molecule-based antivirals can cure most HCV infections, but these are often only used after irreversible liver damage has already occurred, prohibitively expensive, and inaccessible for high-risk populations.