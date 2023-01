Drugs to Watch: This time it’s personalized

Now in its 10th year, Clarivate’s newly released Drugs to Watch 2023 report primarily features treatments targeted to a particular biomarker, signaling the advance and increasing potential of personalized medicines. The 15 drugs on the list are anticipated to either register sales of more than $1 billion by 2027 or be clinical game changers. Nine are predicted to hit $1 billion annual sales each in China by 2030.