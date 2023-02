Cancer

Cancer progression pathway and possible therapy for Fanconi anemia identified

Results from a French study of a cohort of individuals with the inherited rare disease Fanconi anemia shed light on how some people with this condition go on to develop secondary leukemia. Writing in the Feb. 2, 2023, issue of Cell Stem Cell, the authors also described some initial tests on cell lines in a mouse model of a drug that has potential to treat individuals with Fanconi anemia who progress to leukemia.