Biotech, med-tech exposure to US bank failures ‘limited’

As the aftershocks of two U.S. bank failures rattled global markets, the Biden administration rushed to calm the nerves of the world and to prevent an even bigger tremor. “The banking system is safe,” President Joe Biden said March 13, as he assured companies and individuals who had accounts with Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank that they would have access to all their deposits now that the federal government has taken over the failed banks – including deposits exceeding the $250,000 protected by the FDIC.