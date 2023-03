Cancer

The mTORC2 complex plays an important role in the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, allowing activation of AKT and contributing to the development of BRAF-mutated (BRAFm) melanomas and their resistance to treatments. Researchers from Inserm aimed to identify new candidates for targeting the mTORC2 complex in melanoma, with focus on one principal protein of this complex, MAPKAP1 (also known as SIN1).