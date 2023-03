Inspiring results: 65% reduction in COPD admissions with Spire’s Health Tag

One company has developed a promising device and care model to reduce the exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that often send patients to the hospital and contribute to accelerated disease progression. Patients who used a wearable remote cardiorespiratory monitoring device developed by Spire Inc. experienced a 64% decrease in cardiopulmonary-specific admissions in a study published in the International Journal of COPD.