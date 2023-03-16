BioWorld - Thursday, March 16, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

US RX pricing controls begin to kick in

March 15, 2023
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Despite the new Medicare inflation rebate, the U.S. price of 27 Part B drugs grew faster than inflation in the last quarter of 2022, triggering the new rebate provision in the Inflation Reduction Act. The manufacturers of those single-source drugs will be billed for the rebates in 2025, but Medicare beneficiaries should see a drop in their coinsurance for those drugs, for the next quarter at least.  According to the Biden administration, the decrease in out-of-pocket costs for those drugs will range from $2 to as much as $390 per average dose from April 1 through June 30.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. Medicare