Medtronic wins CE mark for Affera dual-use cardiac ablation system

Medtronic plc has scored a CE mark for its Affera mapping and ablation system for atrial arrhythmias, mere months after acquiring the technology from cardiac solutions company Affera Inc. The dual-use system, which includes the Sphere-9 catheter and Affera Prism-1 mapping software, will be available in Europe beginning in the first half of 2023.