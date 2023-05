Advanced Medical Balloons brings Hygh-tec stool drainage system to the US

Creative Balloons GmbH has changed its name to Advanced Medical Balloons GmbH and is bringing its fecal management system, Hygh-tec, to the U.S. market after receiving clearance from the U.S. FDA. Hygh-tec is a microscopically thin polyurethane balloon catheter system which enables reliable, sealed access to the colon preventing fecal leakage from patients in intensive care units.