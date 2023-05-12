Aidoc publishes a new study on its AI system for incidental PE on CT

Aidoc Medical Ltd. has just presented a study using its AI tool in the Netherlands Cancers Institute for detection and worklist prioritization to diagnose incidental pulmonary embolism at routine contrast-enhanced chest CT. The results published in Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging show a reduction by 15% of the missed rate of incidental pulmonary embolism and by more than 98% of the notification time for positive incidental pulmonary embolism. “Our AI system gives a response related to the interpretation, quantification and workflow management,” Elad Walach, co-founder and CEO of Aidoc Medical, told BioWorld. Due to the growing volume of radiology examinations, particularly in thoracic imaging, and the lack of supply radiologists, the delay between the CT examinations and their interpretation has increased significantly in many practices. This is particularly true for pulmonary embolism (PE).