US FTC suit: Monopoly buster or investment disruptor?

The U.S. FTC’s unprecedented antitrust challenge to Amgen Inc.’s $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc, could be a disruptor to biotech investment if the agency is victorious, some analysts are warning. “With essentially zero commercial overlap [between the two companies], this deal would seem to be a slam dunk under long-established antitrust considerations,” said Christopher Raymond, a senior research analyst with Piper Sandler Research.