EuroPCR 2023

GE Healthcare launches 3Dstent imaging tool

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. launched a 3Dstent imaging tool at the EuroPCR conference in Paris which it said will allow a new perspective on stent visualization, helping doctors do a better job. The company warned however that it is still in the process of validating the technology, which complements existing technologies and provides intraprocedural 3D and multi-slice images of stent but has certain limitations.