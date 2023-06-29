US OIG says $1M penalties for violation of information blocking rules effective soon

The U.S. Office of Inspector General might not be the source of routine rules of the road for information blocking for electronic health records (EHRs), but the agency is tasked with some of the enforcement load. OIG just announced that $1 million fines for violations of information blocking rules will go into force in late August, a penalty that can accrue astonishingly quickly as it may apply per violation rather than per a series of related violations.