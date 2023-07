Awak Technologies a step closer to marketing its wearable peritoneal dialysis device

Awak Technologies Pte Ltd. and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) plan to launch a pre-pivotal clinical trial for their automated wearable artificial kidney peritoneal dialysis (Awak PD) device. Awak PD is a wearable and portable PD device designed for patients with end-stage kidney disease to have dialysis on the go. The research team is now recruiting subjects for the single-site, prospective, single-arm study.