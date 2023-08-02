‘Made in America’ executive order steers clear of Titanic-sized iceberg

A huge sigh of relief from the life sciences industry greeted U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order that’s intended to shore up domestic manufacturing of products developed with taxpayer support. “It’s like the Titanic, [but] we just missed the iceberg,” Joseph Allen, executive director of the Bayh-Dole Coalition, told BioWorld. The fear for the past few years has been that the administration would follow in the wake of the Department of Energy, which broadly expanded the current Bayh-Dole U.S. manufacturing preference.