Amo plans regulatory talks for AMO-02 on back of pivotal CDM1 data

While an “unexpected placebo effect” marred its primary endpoint, the pivotal phase II/III study testing AMO-02 (tideglusib) showed clinically significant benefits across a range of functional and objective assessments, according to developer Amo Pharma Ltd., which is prepping to meet with regulators to discuss potential approval for use in children and adolescents with congenital myotonic dystrophy type 1 (CDM1), an ultra-rare subtype of myotonic dystrophy type 1 for which no treatment options are available.