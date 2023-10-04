BioWorld - Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Infection

Oral opaganib delivers statistically significant increase in survival time in in vivo Ebola virus study

Oct. 4, 2023
Redhill Biopharma Ltd. has announced a survival benefit with its oral sphingosine kinase-2 (SPHK2) selective inhibitor opaganib (ABC-294640) in an in vivo Ebola virus study.
BioWorld Science Infection