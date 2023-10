Cancer

Novel selective KRAS G12D inhibitor LY-3962673 divulged

KRAS is a GTP-binding protein involved in cell growth control that requires post-translational farnesylation to be active. KRAS G12D mutations are mostly associated with pancreatic, colorectal and non-small-cell lung cancers and occur less commonly in other cancers. There are currently no therapies approved to specifically target this mutation.